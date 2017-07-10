8 Times J.LO & A-Rod Wore Matching Outfits, Proving They’re Relationship Goals

The couple that dresses together stays together — and no one has mastered the clone couple look quite like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. See the eight times they rocked major matching outfits & let us know if you love to match with your significant other.

Stylish couples love to dress alike, especially in Hollywood — but we think it’s officially time to crown Alex Rodriguez, 41, and Jennifer Lopez, 47, the king and queen of clone couple dressing. Ever since they went public with their love, this jet-setting power pair loves to show off their fierce fashion, often rocking similar styles — you can’t miss their amazing looks!

From sexy Miami nights to casual dates in athleisure while in NYC and romantic vacations in Europe, the busy couple is practically inseparable — and they’re so in sync they even love to dress alike! There’s no denying the fact that their major matching style moments are always seriously head-turning and we can’t get enough of their fierce fashion.

Whether keeping it casual for a trip to the gym or getting dressed up for a sexy dinner date, the two love to color-coordinate. From neutrals to pastels, jeans, and even athleisure, it seems like they have a matching look ready to go for every outing! One of our fave looks was when they both rocked neutral coats, looking sleek and stylish in their classic attire — but they looked just as cool when they paired jackets with jeans and sunglasses. This matching pair is also fashion-forward, even embracing spring’s pretty pastels on one occasion.

Once you check out these memorable matching moments you’ll definitely agree: JLo and A-Rod are major couple goals and serious style goals, too. See their best looks above and let us know if you like to coordinate with your significant other. Do you think it’s stylish and cute or too matchy for your liking?