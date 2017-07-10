Kanye West Vs. JAY-Z: Who’s Right & Who’s Wrong In $3 Million Tidal Feud — Music Attorney Explains

Kanye West has quit JAY-Z’s streaming service Tidal, and has claimed that he’s owed more than $3 million by the company. So who’s going to come out on top? A lawyer breaks it down for us here!

Kanye West, 39, has broken up with Tidal, and by extension JAY-Z. While fans impatiently await an update, California Music Rights Attorney Melissa Dagodag tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively that depending on Kanye’s contract with Tidal, it could actually be either JAY OR Kanye who’s at fault here! Say what?! “Either one of these parties could be in breach of that contract depending on what it says,” Melissa explains.

We know that Ye’s lawyers have given Tidal a formal notice saying they feel they’re owed $3 million, but that might not be as dire as it sounds, as Melissa tells us. “Many contracts have a provision that talks about if someone is in breach, you have to give them notice that they’re in breach and then they typically have 30 days cure or rectify or correct that breach. So, they might have given one another notice of a breach so that that can be corrected and now Tidal can go ahead and pay him.” That means this could all blow over soon if Tidal pays Kanye what he’s asking for!

Of course, the undercurrent here is that Kanye isn’t upset with Tidal, but with JAY. A feud between the two has been brewing for a while, especially with JAY’s recent slam towards Ye in his song “Kill Jay Z.” “But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane,” JAY tells his former friend on the track, and we don’t think it’s a coincidence that this Tidal drama arose shortly after it dropped! We’ll keep you posted on how this all plays out.

