Janet Jackson’s Gorgeous Baby Boy Is Getting So Big — See How He’s Grown In New Pics

Janet Jackson stepped out with her adorable son Eissa for the first time in a while and proved he is growing up so fast. See the new pics of her beautiful baby boy here!

What a sweet face! Janet Jackson, 51, showed off her gorgeous 6-month-old son Eissa while out in New York on July 10 and the little tot looked cuter than ever, reports TMZ. The new mom looked as happy as can be leaving the airport as she held her precious Eissa in her arms. SEE THE NEW PICS OF EISSA HERE! This trip is thought to be the baby’s first visit to the United States and with open eyes, he sure was aware of his surroundings. Janet gave birth to Eissa, whose father is billionaire Wissam Al Mana, 42, in London and has been living there ever since.

Shortly after Eissa was born, Janet and Wissam announced that they were getting a divorce and the “Escapade” singer’s estranged husband moved out of their London home in Apr. 2017. Despite the separation, there has been no talk about custody plans or where Eissa will end up living for the long term but both parents have been spending time with him. Janet’s decision to have her first child at age 50 caused a lot of controversy but the superstar has seemed to push it all aside and is thoroughly enjoying her bundle of joy. See some of Janet’s best pics here!

When Janet became pregnant with Eissa, she postponed her Unbreakable World Tour in Apr. 2016 and recently announced on social media that she was going back out on the road. Her tour, which is now named State of the World Tour, is set to start in Sept. 2017 and it’s sure to be an exciting one. With new inspiration from the addition of Eissa into her life, Janet’s music and shows are likely to be the best they’ve ever been and we’re ready to cheer her on!

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on Janet’s adorable son Eissa? Tell us your comments here!