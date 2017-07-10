Jamie Chung’s Go-To Date Night Look Decoded: How You Can Recreate Her Cool Look

If you’re gearing up for a big date and you’re totally stumped about what to wear, you’re in luck. Jamie Chung is breaking down her go-to look, just in time for your next night out.

Looking for the perfect date night outfit? Jamie Chung is here to help! The actress teamed up with Transitions lenses and exclusively shared her go-to look with HollywoodLife.com. She talked us through how to style it to perfection, just in time for your next date night — and considering she always looks perfectly put together whenever she’s spotted out and about with her hubby, Bryan Greenberg, we couldn’t wait for her fashionable pointers.

When it comes to date night, Jamie has a new go-to silhouette — and she told us exactly how to style it. “I love to wear dresses, I am really into ribbed midi dresses. And, of course, you have to finish the look with a great clutch,” she said.

Not only is the silhouette perfect for date night, but it’s also Jamie’s go-to for a long weekend away. Don’t stress out and overpack, opt for a versatile style that you can wear throughout the weekend. “Dresses are perfect for a long weekend! You can dress them up or dress them down, add some accessories or a jacket and you have a number of different looks with just a couple of pieces,” she said.

When it comes to styling your frock and really glamming it up, Jamie relies on one of her fave trends that recently made a major return. “The chunky gold jewelry that I was rocking in the early 2000’s has come back so I’m happy about that! Including the dark brown matte lips and hoop earrings. But that was more like late 90’s,” she said.

From midi dresses to boho minis and billowing maxis, there are a slew of styles to choose from — find the silhouette you feel comfortable and confident in and you’re bound to shine.