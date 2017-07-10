Jade Roper Flaunts Bare Pregnant Belly In Skimpy Black Bikini While Baby Mooning

Jade Roper has that pregnancy glow! Enjoying a Hawaiian vacay with hubby Tanner Tolbert before their baby arrives, the former ‘BIP’ star put her bare baby bump on full display. In her sexy swimsuit, Jade already looks ready to pop!

Although Jade Roper, 30, isn’t due to give birth until Sept. 14, the former Bachelor In Paradise contestant is already sporting a pretty large bump! And she showed that bump off while baby mooning in Hawaii with her husband Tanner Tolbert, 30. Rocking a lace-up black bikini, Jade looked completely flawless in the Maui heat on July 8, and we absolutely love her chic accessories. There’s no question she has the whole maternity-style thing down pat! Not only did she sport cat-eye oversized sunnies, but she also wore trendy beaded earrings that helped to complete her care-free vacay look.

Jade is currently 30 weeks along in her first pregnancy, and she and Tanner are looking forward to expecting a daughter! But before their little princess arrives, the two have been relaxing and enjoying their couple time on the gorgeous island. “Loving that we are getting to relax in this setting together before baby Janner arrives. The sunsets here in Maui are absolutely breathtaking,” Jade wrote via Instagram on July 8. “We had so much fun at dinner last night watching all the traditional dances at the @drumsofthepacificluau and eating the luau feast! #babymoon.” Click to see more pics of pregnant stars showing off their bare baby bumps.

The lovebirds left for their baby moon last week, trying to take advantage of the time they still have before Jade’s no longer able to fly. After getting married in January of last year at St. Regis Monarch Beach in California, Jade and Tanner announced they were expecting in March with sweet pics on social media. “Feeling crazy grateful to finally share a little secret we’ve been keeping!” Jade gushed on Instagram at the time. “We’re already absolutely head over heels in love with our little one.” Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited for Jade and Tanner to become parents? Do you love Jade’s maternity style?