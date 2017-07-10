Is The Rock Officially Running For President? He Really Does Have A Campaign Committee

Will we soon have a President Rock? A campaign committee called ‘Run The Rock 2020’ has officially filed to draft Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for U.S. president. Read details about the start of his shocking run here!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 45, knows what he wants and now his campaign committee Run The Rock 2020 has formally filed to draft the former wrestler for the United States presidential election in 2020. The draft was filed on July 9 with the Federal Election Commission on behalf of Dwayne, according to FEC records. There has been a ton of speculation about whether the actor is really going to run for office after his funny political appearance on Saturday Night Live in May 2017. He’s also previously commented that there is a definite possibility that he will make the transition from the entertainment world to the political world and his fans couldn’t be more excited. See some of The Rock’s most memorable photos here!

Dwayne has made it clear that he doesn’t agree with many of President Donald Trump‘s decisions and has talked about what he would do if he was in the president’s position or in a position to help him. “The first thing we’d do is we’d come and sit down and we’d talk about it,” he told GQ Magazine. It’s hard to categorize right now how I think [Trump’s] doing, other than to tell you how I would operate, what I would like to see.” Dwayne, who is a registered independent, spoke at the 2000 Republican National Convention and attended the Democratic National Convention so he’s been involved in the political world for a while.

Apart from his possible presidential run, Dwayne is making headlines for his role in the upcoming sequel to the 1995 film Jumanji. The highly anticipated release called Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, will be in theaters on Dec. 20, 2017 and the actor plays archaeologist and explorer Dr. Smolder Bravestone. Some of his co-stars include Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, and Bobby Cannavale. Whether his future involves more movies or a stay at the White House, we’re excited to see Dwayne’s journey to endless possibilities!

