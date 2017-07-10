Rarri True Goes Off On Rob Kardashian — Blac Chyna Is My Girl & That Bed Is Mine Now

Rarri True is out for blood! He took to Instagram live on July 10 – just hours after Blac Chyna got a restraining order against Rob Kardashian – and said that Blac is ‘his’ now, and so is her bed with Rob!

Rarri True is a total freakin’ savage! After Blac Chyna, 29, filed for a restraining order from Rob Kardashian, 30, and slammed him on national television, Rarri decided to twist the knife a little bit. The man at the center of the drama took to Instagram Live on July 10 to reveal how he REALLY feels about Blac, and throw a few vicious disses Rob’s way. See pics of Rarri, here.

From the beginning, Rarri was mad that Blac’s lawyer reached out to him. “I got a letter from Lisa Bloom talking crazy,” he explained. “This sh*t flipped a n***a upside down, man. I said, good luck. Whatever man.” Rarri seems to think that Blac is letting Rob tear them apart and he’s not just going to lay down and take it. “That dude is trying to keep us as far away from each other as much as possible, and it ain’t gonna happen. When all this shit is over, I’ma smoke the sh*t out of some weed. Chyna is supposed to be my girl. I’m kind of hurt by this, too. I just got caught in the crossfire.” You may remember that Rarri shared photos of himself naked in bed with Blac to rile Rob up after he started attacking her and Rarri on Instagram. We wouldn’t exactly call that “caught in the crossfire,” more like dove into it wearing a target!

Despite all of the drama, it sounds like Rarri would actually like to continue dating Blac. “Chyna is something special, man,” he gushed. “Chyna does a lot for me. She gave me some sh*t for my skin and that’s why it’s so smooth. I want the world to know I really like Chyna. Me and Chyna are cute together.” But Rarri quickly turned his attention to Rob and began attacking him. “Rob said I was in his bed. That’s my bed. I tried to warn his ass. You pay, I lay. Period. He tried to clown me. Talking about, that’s his robe. Why you lying boy? You’re a good guy, Rob. Don’t be like that, It’s not in your character kid.” Yikes.

