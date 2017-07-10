Rarri True Goes Off On Rob Kardashian — Blac Chyna Is My Girl & That Bed Is Mine Now
Rarri True is out for blood! He took to Instagram live on July 10 – just hours after Blac Chyna got a restraining order against Rob Kardashian – and said that Blac is ‘his’ now, and so is her bed with Rob!
Rarri True is a total freakin’ savage! After Blac Chyna, 29, filed for a restraining order from Rob Kardashian, 30, and slammed him on national television, Rarri decided to twist the knife a little bit. The man at the center of the drama took to Instagram Live on July 10 to reveal how he REALLY feels about Blac, and throw a few vicious disses Rob’s way. See pics of Rarri, here.
From the beginning, Rarri was mad that Blac’s lawyer reached out to him. “I got a letter from Lisa Bloom talking crazy,” he explained. “This sh*t flipped a n***a upside down, man. I said, good luck. Whatever man.” Rarri seems to think that Blac is letting Rob tear them apart and he’s not just going to lay down and take it. “That dude is trying to keep us as far away from each other as much as possible, and it ain’t gonna happen. When all this shit is over, I’ma smoke the sh*t out of some weed. Chyna is supposed to be my girl. I’m kind of hurt by this, too. I just got caught in the crossfire.” You may remember that Rarri shared photos of himself naked in bed with Blac to rile Rob up after he started attacking her and Rarri on Instagram. We wouldn’t exactly call that “caught in the crossfire,” more like dove into it wearing a target!
