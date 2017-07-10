Michelle Williams Fans Convinced She’s Dating Minister Chad Johnson: See Cute Instagram Flirting

All of Destiny’s Child may be off the market! Michelle Williams is smitten with someone special, and all signs point to Pastor, Chad Johnson! See their adorable photos and messages to each other!

The internet thinks Michelle Williams, 36, is dating Pastor, Chad Johnson, who also serves as Chaplain for the Pittsburgh Steelers and LA Dodgers. And, we don’t blame fans for getting in a tizzy after seeing the above photo Michelle posted to Instagram AND the below snap that Chad shared on July 9! Michelle’s photo contains a mysterious shadow, which appears to be Chad, with the caption, “Unexpected, Unannounced, Unbelievable. #HIM”. Moments later, Chad seemingly confirmed their romance with a photo of him and Michelle on a boat. “She is special!!!”, Chad captioned his cute snap, adding, “And in her words …… “I’m all the way here for it!”

If the PDA pics weren’t enough evidence that these two are a hot, new item, then maybe these pieces of evidence will sway the doubters. Michelle posted a flirty comment on Chad’s photo, which contained heart emojis and praying hands. Chad, then replied to Michelle with flame and heart-eyes emojis. To add to the gushing fan comments, singer LeToya Luckett, 36, even wrote, “And there it is. *drops mic* God bless y’all,” on Chad’s photo. And, we’re calling this one, a potential new couple alert!

The pair appeared to be celebrating Chad’s 40th birthday in the above photo. And, it’s most likely safe to say that this was Chad’s best birthday yet!

Both Michelle and Chad — not to be confused with [Chad] Ochocinco, or The Bachelorette‘s Chad Johnson — tend to keep their love lives under wraps. However, Michelle shockingly admitted that she caught her ex cheating after doing some social media snooping. “Actually I found out that someone I was dating for a number of years flew a young lady out while he was out on tour because she was dumb enough to put it on her Twitter,” she said while co-hosting The Real in March 2017. “So that was the end of the relationship,” Michelle added. The singer never disclosed her ex’s name.

Michelle is so private about her personal relationships that she even admitted that her confession on The Real was the first time she publicly spoke out about the cheating experience. “And it felt good,” Michelle said while she laughed. You go, girl! We’re so happy that she’s seemingly found love.

Michelle and Chad have yet to directly address the romance reports.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Michelle and Chad make a cute couple?