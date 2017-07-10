Jasmine Threatens To Expose The ‘Liar’ While Watching ‘L&HH: Atlanta’ Reunion

Uh oh! Jasmine Washington took to social media as part one of the reunion special for ‘L&HH: Atlanta’ aired on July 10. After Kirk Frost called her a ‘scammer’ and claimed she was using the baby as a pawn, Jasmine is threatening to expose a liar with texts!

Jasmine Washington, 27, isn’t going to sit by idly! Kirk Frost, 48, shockingly admitted the details of his affair to his wife of 17 years Rasheeda, 35, on part one of the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta reunion special on July 10. He also slammed Jasmine for being a “scammer” and it was revealed that he hasn’t committed to taking a DNA test. As the show aired, Jasmine took to social media to share her side of the story. She didn’t attend because Kirk and Rasheeda didn’t want her, Rodney Bullock, 38, or Keanna Arnold, 31, there. “Liar liar pants on fire. Shall I start exposing texts?” Jasmine later wrote via Instagram after likely hearing his claims, causing fans to go wild.

Kirk revealed that he has no interest in sharing any more of his baby mama drama with the world. When asked why he didn’t take a DNA test, the reality star said, “I damn sure wasn’t going to do it on national TV to give scammers the key…don’t try to set [me] up. Your using that baby as a pawn to carry three people forward. That’s f**ked up.” Kirk and Rasheeda have been together since 1999 and built their entire lives together, so she was devastated to hear that he cheated with another woman. Kirk claimed that he with Jasmine once using a condom, but if he’s the father remains a mystery.

Rasheeda broke down in tears after hearing more about Jasmine and Kirk, admitting how she’s devastated by his actions. “I grew up with this man, and he’s hurt me and it’s crazy because he’s also helped me become the woman who I am today,” she says. “When you hurt somebody, you dismantle a bond, that’s the hardest thing to get over.” The pair has two kids together, Karter Frost, 15, and Ky Frost, 3. If Kirk does happen to be the father of Kannon, Rasheeda said she would let his child have a relationship with their kids.

“I think that would only be the right thing to do,” Rasheeda said on part one of the reunion special. “That child, when he gets older and looks back and sees how dumb his mama is…” She continues, “At the end of the day. Nothing the baby can do about it. You know? I wouldn’t do that. That’s not the type of woman I am.” Hopefully, more answers will be revealed soon on part two!

