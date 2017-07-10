This Is What Really Happened When I Tried Out The KKW Contour & Highlight Kit

From the moment Kim Kardashian announced she was coming out with her KKW Beauty Contour & Highlight Kit, I knew I needed to try it right away. Well, I did & here’s what really happened…

The entire world went into a frenzy when Kim Kardashian West announced that she was launching a cosmetics line, KKW Beauty. Her first launch was the Contour & Highlight Kit and I bought it the second it launched in the light shade. I was so excited for it to come so that I could instantly have a sleek and defined face just like a Kardashian. That is, until I actually tried it, using Kim’s very own 5-minute makeup tutorial. I never contour my face because I have freckles and don’t usually wear a lot of face makeup so that I don’t cover them. However, Kim explained that the contour kit is meant for an everyday makeup look, and doesn’t have a lot of coverage so it looks very natural. “When I created KKW Beauty, I wanted to create products that I would use everyday. Watch me breakdown my everyday beauty routine and do my own makeup using only the KKW Beauty Contour and Highlighter Kit.” Let’s just say this — it is not at all what you think.

I followed the exact steps that she told me to follow and let me tell you what happened. First of all, the amount of product in both the contour and the highlight stick is a baby drop and is more like a sample that you would get for free in Sephora, than it is an actual product. I got the lightest shade available, and I have fair skin with a little bit of a tan and it still looked like I dipped my face in mud. So, anyone with a slightly fair or light complexion might as well just never try this. I started to use the contour stick which immediately melted after just one side of my face. So, I had to twist the stick to get more product out, and what do you know, the entire stick fell apart and the little drop of product left, fell out, leaving my hands full of makeup trying to smush it back in place.

It only got more stressful from there, as I followed exact instructions, but kept finding myself in predicaments like the sponge not working because water was bouncing off of it, instead of the sponge absorbing it. When I used the brush in circular motions to rub in the contour, I ended up with a fully brown face that didn’t match my neck and didn’t have the defined cheekbones that Kim always seems to perfectly have. So, was the kit worth the $56.95? Absolutely not, it was not only so hard to do, the product is not worth the money at all.

For those of you who have the kit & tried it out — what do you guys think about it? Comment below & let me know how you guys feel about it!