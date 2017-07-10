Haylie Duff Describes Daughter’s Sweet Relationship With Hilary’s Son: ‘Ryan’s Obsessed With Luca’

Moms and Duff family lovers, this one’s for you! Haylie EXCLUSIVELY took HollywoodLife.com inside her daughter, Ryan and Luca’s adorable playdates! And, she shared the funniest family stories!

Haylie, 32, and Hilary Duff, 29, went from Disney Channel stars to the coolest moms in the game! Not many kids can say that their mom and aunt are talented actresses and successful entrepreneurs; But, Ryan Ava Rosenberg, 2, and Luca Comrie, 5, can! HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY caught up with Haylie in New York City, June 14, who described the sweet relationship between Ryan and Luca; although, sometimes, one of them is more obsessed than the other! “Omg yes! They have the cutest playdates … They love spending time with each other,” Haylie gushed. “I think maybe Ryan likes spending time with him a little more than he does with her. Sometimes he’s cool and he’s like, ‘Ugh, she’s a baby.’ But, she idolizes him and he’s so sweet to her!” Awe!

“It’s just fun to watch them grow up together,” Haylie said about Ryan and Luca, who are ironically, like her and Hilary, just three years apart. “We had dinner with them recently and he was so big, riding his scooter around New York. I’m like, ‘Who is this grown child. It’s crazy. And, I actually recently posted a picture of Ryan and Luca on the top of Hilary’s car and I think people were having a heart attack.” LOL! And, that is the adorable snap, below.

Haylie went on to discuss her new clothing line, “Little Moon Society,” which had a lot to do with her family. When asked if her daughter and Luca served as inspiration for the kid-comfortable line, Haylie admitted that they are her “biggest inspirations” in everything she does. And, that inspiration also came with a hilarious backstory. Little Moon Society is a collection of pieces that aren’t too over the top, yet they’re fun. Two important words that describe LMS? — comfortable and versatile. And, comfort is Luca’s speciality. “My nephew used to cry and say, ‘Don’t make me wear hard pants’ because he would hate wearing jeans,’ Haylie confessed. “Hilary would be like ‘Luca, come on, you have to wear jeans, we’re going to a nice place.'” How cute! And, Ryan’s specialty? — versatility!

“Ryan is obsessed with Luca’s sweatshirt; It’s like an old Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle one,” Haylie began. “She’ll want to wear it for like two weeks. Then, all of a sudden, she’s in a full head-to-toe princess outfit,” Haylie said while she laughed. Hey, us girls need to switch it up every once in a while!

Since Ryan is just 2-years-old, she’s changing every day, just like her outfits. “She’s talking a ton and she just has such a personality, it’s almost different every day,” Haylie said. “And, she loves lentils, believe it or not! All of my mom friends can’t believe it.” So, new moms, you may want to listen up, because Haylie let us in on how she gets a 2-year-old to eat lentils and other vegetables! The secret? — Libby’s Vegetable Pouches!

“I’ve grown up on Libby’s products, so it’s always been a brand that’s been present in our home,” Haylie gushed. “And, the microwavable pouches are brilliant for me, because it’s a way for me to save time with a small child. So, I just sneak the veggies into her meals.” Haylie saves time since the pouches microwave in 60 seconds with no pots or heating containers needed. “I don’t have the option to spend a ton of time in the kitchen between work and my daughter, and Libby’s for everyone… they’re so healthy!” Haylie even entertains her summer party guests by incorporating the pouches into some of her favorite recipes; baked pea pesto salmon and southern style smothered green beans. You can get more on Haylie’s tasty recipes, right here!

