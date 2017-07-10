Harper Beckham Celebrates 6th B-Day At Palace Tea Party With Dad David — Cute Pics

Harper Beckham got the royal treatment for her 6th b-day as she was treated to a tea party at Buckingham Palace! The cutie & 5 friends even got to meet Princess Eugenie! The best part? Dad David was all smiles!

Harper Beckham is one lucky lady! The only daughter of David, 42, and Victoria Beckham, 43, turned six years old on July 10, and got to celebrate like a true princess! In fact, just days before her special day, the youngster, along with her father and grandmother, was invited to a tea party at Buckingham Palace. Harper was even able to bring five friends with her, and all the girls got to meet a real-life princess, Princess Eugenie of York, 27. How’s that for an early birthday present?

The photos from the lavish afternoon weren’t posted until July 10, Harper’s actual b-day, and after some backlash, the soccer stud clarified that the affair was NOT a private birthday party for Harper. “One last picture of the birthday girl…. Just to be clear this wasn’t the palace opening the gates for Harper’s birthday party, this was a tea party where us and other guests were invited so it was a beautiful thing to do with My mum, Harper plus a few school friends… We were honored to be able to there… Beautiful tea party…. 💜,” David wrote via Instagram. In another post, David posed with his daughter in front of the palace as she wore a delicate white dress and gold sandals.

He captioned the pic with a super touching birthday message to his little girl. “Happy Birthday to our special little young lady …Such a special girl who brings so much joy and happiness into our lives.. Happy 6th birthday ( I can’t believe your 6 already ) have the most amazing day we love you pretty lady x ❤️.” Aw! Finally, the athlete also shared a pic from inside the palace that featured Harper dressed as Cinderella while posing with Princess Eugenie and her friends. “Lucky Harper meeting a real life princess at the Palace x ❤️,” David wrote. Lucky is right!

But David’s not the only family member who wished Harper a very special birthday. The little one also received touching tributes from her three older brothers: Brooklyn, 18; Romeo, 14; and Cruz, 12, as well as from mom Victoria. “Our little birthday princess x Kisses 💕💕💕💕💕💕,” the fashion designer posted via Instagram along with a pic of Harper in her Cinderella costume standing in front of Buckingham Palace by herself.

“Happy birthday to my little sister. Love you so much ❤,” Brooklyn captioned a cute selfie of him and Harper. Romeo enthusiastically wrote, “Happy birthday to the best sister in the world!!!!!!! I hope you have an amazing day . I love you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” while Cruz adorably said, “Dear Harper I can’t believe it has been already 6 years you are such a big girl so, to the best sister in the world I love you so much have a amazing day ❤️❤️🌎😜.” Clearly Harper was showered with love on her special day!

