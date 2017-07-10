‘Kate Plus 8’: The Gosselin Kids Are All Grown Up — See Transformations From Tots To Teens

The Gosselin sextuplets are officially teenagers and we can’t believe how much they’ve grown since season 1 of ‘Kate Plus 8.’ Coming back to TV after 10 seasons, the kids have changed SO much — check out their then & now pics here!

They grow up so fast! It’s hard to believe that it’s already been 10 years since Jon & Kate Plus 8 (now just Kate Plus 8) premiered on television. Kate, 42, and Jon Gosselin‘s, 40, 13-year-old sextuplets — Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel, and Leah — were just babies when the show began, but now they’re officially teenagers and coming back to TV after America watched them grow up for 10 seasons. There’s no question the kids have changed a lot since their diaper days, even twins Mady and Cara — who were only 6 years old when the show first aired — are now full-fledged 16 year olds! Click through our above gallery to check out the Gosselin kids then and now!

The Gosselin clan returns to TLC on July 10 for a three-episode special that includes showing the sextuplets celebrating their thirteenth b-day. During the premiere episode, the kids decide to have a split birthday party with the boys going camping and the girls going glamping — complete with pedicures and facials. And while it hasn’t been easy for the family to live their lives in the spotlight, especially after Jon and Kate got divorced in 2009, being on TV isn’t something Kate is ready to give up. Why? Because it’s partially how she supports her family.

“Hear me very clearly,” the mom of eight said in an interview with E! News back in 2014. “If there was another way to singly support eight children, you would not know this name and I would be on an island, and so would they. You would never hear from us again.” Regardless though, Kate has also admitted to learning a few lessons over the past 10 years after watching herself on TV. For starters, she’s stopped sweating the small stuff…for the most part that is!

“I wouldn’t spend so much time worrying about the messes and the obsessive-compulsiveness and needing to be so in control,” Kate told People magazine earlier this year when asked to reflect on the past 10 years. “I would spend more time nibbling little feet and cuddling up. I should have just rolled around on the floor some. I wouldn’t have melted down as much. When you’re younger, you may have more energy, but when you’re older, you’re wiser.” Catch up with the Gosselins during their mini season of Kate Plus 8 kicking off July 10 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you believe how much the Gosselin kids have grown from season one until now?