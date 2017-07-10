‘Gifted’ is now on Digital HD, and HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE deleted scene featuring Chris Evans and Octavia Spencer that will melt your heart! Watch now!

Gifted was released today, July 11, on Digital HD, so if you didn’t get a chance to see the adorable and heartwarming movie in theaters, now’s your chance! To make things even better, HollywoodLife.com also has an EXCLUSIVE deleted scene from the movie. Roberta (Octavia Spencer) stops by to see Frank (Chris Evans) and deliver a sweet treat. Roberta walks right into Frank’s place at midnight and sets a plate of cookies on his table. “You are one curious dude,” Roberta says to Frank. “Every time I start to buy into your loner guy nonsense, you turn around and do something like tonight for the baby. So I made you cookies.”

Frank puts on his tough guy act by saying he doesn’t like cookies, but Roberta sees right through him. “Sure you do, darling,” Roberta says as she walks out. “Sure you do.” Roberta knows Frank’s a really special guy at his core and has Mary’s best interests at heart.

Gifted follows Frank as he raises his niece, Mary (Mckenna Grace), who happens to be a child prodigy. When Mary is offered a scholarship to a private school for gifted children, Frank turns it down. After the tragic death of his sister, Frank wants Mary to have a normal life. Frank soon finds himself in a custody battle with his mother (Lindsey Duncan) over Mary.

Gifted was Chris’ first role since Captain America: Civil War in 2016. While Chris is known for playing Captain America in a number of action-packed Marvel movies, Chris’ emotional turn as a small-town guy with a heart of gold proves he can anchor any role. Gifted will be released on DVD and Blu-Ray on July 25.

HollywoodLifers, did you love Gifted? Let us know!