‘Game Of Thrones’: 7 Key Things You Need To Recall Before Season 7 Premieres

‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 is less than a week away. To get you up to speed before the premiere, here are 7 important plot points to you must remember as you prepare for the new season!

1. Daenerys is coming to Westeros. Daenerys is heading home on her quest for the Iron Throne with a huge army and her 3 dragons. She’s got 3 key advisers coming along for the ride: Tyrion, Varys, and Missandei. In addition to her Dothraki and Unsullied armies, Daenerys has 100 ships from Yara and Theon Greyjoy after making an alliance with them. The clever and calculating Varys was able to secure an alliance with Olenna Tyrell and Ellaria Sand, who both have bad blood with the Lannisters. As we’ve seen in the trailer and photos, Daenerys will be heading to Dragonstone, the original home of House Targaryen.

2. Jon Snow’s true parentage is very important. In the season 6 finale, Bran had a vision that Jon Snow is the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen, confirming a very popular fan theory. Before she died, Lyanna made Ned promise to protect her son from Robert Baratheon. Lyanna was betrothed to Robert before she was taken by Rhaegar. If Robert had known about Jon, he would have had him killed, because of Jon Snow’s strong (and rightful) claim to the Iron Throne.

3. Cersei is now Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. As we all saw in the season 6 finale, Cersei blew up the Great Sept with Margaery, Loras, and more notable people inside using wildfire. Cersei’s only remaining child, King Tommen, then threw himself out the window. Cersei was then named Queen of the Seven Kingdoms.

4. The Greyjoys are making a comeback. Yara and Theon made a deal with Daenerys at the end of season 6. They offered her their fleet of ships in exchange for her support of Yara’s claim as the rightful Queen of the Iron Islands. Yara and Theon also asked Daenerys for the independence of the Iron Islands and for her help in taking down their uncle, Euron. Daenerys agreed to their terms if they would promise they would no longer “reave, rove, raid, or rape.”

5. Arya’s on her way back home — with revenge on her mind. Arya is now a trained Faceless Man and was seen getting her revenge on Walder Frey in the season 6 finale. After killing his sons and baking their body parts into a meat pie, she served Walder that meat pie and slit his throat. She marked another name off her kill list and is heading back home to Winterfell.

6. There’s tension between Sansa and Jon Snow. Jon had promised that Sansa would lead the North as the Lady of Winterfell, but Jon was declared the King of the North after the Battle of the Bastards. Sansa seemed very pissed about this turn of events. Will she ultimately betray Jon and follow along with whatever Littlefinger has planned next?

7. Melisandre’s heading south. After confessing to Jon Snow that she murdered Shireen, he exiled the witch from the North. The last time we saw her, she was riding south from Winterfell.

Game of Thrones season 7 premieres July 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

