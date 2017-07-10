Farrah Abraham Accuses Ex Simon Saran Of ‘Stalking My Dates’ In Nasty Online Feud

Simon Saran thinks his ex Farrah Abraham is looking for love in all the wrong places — and he doesn’t mind calling her out on Twitter! On July 10 the stars started a serious feud over Farrah’s appearance on MTV’s ‘Single AF.’

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham, 26, has been traveling the world recently as she participates on MTV’s reality dating show Single AF and it seems like her ex Simon Saran thinks it may be a giant waste of time. Simon took to Twitter on July 10 to hold a Q & A with his fans and the conversation turned toward Farrah’s participation on the reality series. “#MTVSingeAF wasted all that money traveling the world and couldn’t find farrah a date! Damn you guys f**king suck! #MTVSingeAF,” Simon tweeted. Ouch! A twitter user who is clearly Team Simon wrote, “Going to suck for her to get home and you’re not there,sometimes money isn’t worth it.” But Farrah, who is NOT Team Simon was ready to give her ex a piece of her mind on the matter.

“FYI Simon is not in my life and really is hurt I’ve moved on free ride is over! Stop talking about me & tv if your over me lmao,” she tweeted. “Worst free ride ever lol,” Simon responded. This is when the feud really began heating up as insults started flying. “@SimonSaran why are you trying to get attention, your pathetic & im a great mother, professional, friend & women go STOP using me for money,” she wrote. “What money?” he replied. Click here to see pics of Teen Mom OG.

The conversation got extra serious when Farrah accused Simon of obsessing over her while she’s been abroad filming the show. “I’m happy I get to travel the world and meet great people unlike you at home stalking my dates and social Thank me for making you! Jealous 🗼,” she tweeted. “Really because you were blowing me up last night?” he said. Yikes! “Simon you had your friend fly to Australia to spy and then you sent flowers across the world your jealous of luca calling crying to friends,” she tweeted along with a picture of a colorful bouquet of flowers. “I actually had them hand picked and delivered to her when she first arrived to Sydney,” he responded, explaining the flower situation to a fan.

Though Farrah did not go on to explain who Luca is, the fight continued! A fan asked Simon if Farrah will “realize that you are the best person for her.” “She already has, trying to get me back but I think it’s better if we have space,” he wrote. Farrah then shared alleged texts between her and Simon that showed him “harassing” her with pictures of a new Range Rover he bought. “Simon you wanna lie this is you just texting me get a life- no one wants your nasty low life style your hateful, user, fame wh*re,” she captioned the screen shot.

Farrah also trolled Simon about his upcoming special for Teen Mom OG. “Thanks 2me you got your own ‘Being Simon’ special LMAO Simon wants to be on tv so much! F**kin joke! Be thankful not hateful,” she tweeted in response to his announcement about the special. “Actually if you remember I didn’t want to film it. Come on girl! You know me better than that. I don’t need fame. I was made before you,” Simon fired back. Jeeze! We’re not sure where this fight is headed, but it doesn’t look pretty!

