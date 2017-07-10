The DIY Remedy That Will Soothe Your Sunburned Skin & Won’t Cost You A Cent

Now that it’s summer, it’s officially sunburn season! If you’re facing the wrath of a bad burn, this DIY remedy will soothe your skin & won’t cost you a penny. What more could you ask for?

There is nothing worse or more painful then sunburned skin. If you didn’t put enough sunscreen on and you’re now being faced with red, irritated skin, do not worry because Deanna Renda, Founder of Naples Soap Company, shared her DIY sunburn formula that will work in an instant. Deanna gave amazing and simple tips designed to sooth sunburn, relieve itchy dry skin and extend your tan, all while using ingredients you already own, so you don’t have to spend any money — what’s better than that? Here are Deanna’s natural skin treatments for sunburn:

1. Aloe Vera

“The Aloe Vera plant provides instant cooling-down effect. In order to have natural Aloe Vera liquid available at all time, get Aloe Vera leaves straight from the plant and squeeze the liquid into an ice cube tray. Apply an Ice-Vera cube to your sunburnt skin when needed. This is also a good natural remedy for irritated or bug-bitten skin.”

2. Olive Oil

“To keep your skin moisturized after being in the sun, use olive oil instead of an alcohol-based moisturizing cream. The olive oil will soften and hydrate the skin in order to avoid skin dryness which would aggravate the sunburn even further.”

3. Oatmeal

“New moms are relieved to find out an oatmeal bath can help their baby’s diaper rash. The same principle works for sunburns as well – the oatmeal helps alleviate the itchy feeling and overall skin redness. To avoid your drains from clogging with oatmeal grains, simply fill an old sock with oatmeal, tie the open end, put the sock in a bath of cool water and squeeze the sock a bit to release the oatmeal dust into the tub. Get in the tub. Aaahhhhh.”

4. Pure Honey

“Honey has healing properties that help clean and treat sunburns. Use a sterile cloth to apply honey on the sunburn 3 times a day for a couple of days.”

Naturally extend your bronzed-goddess status: “Moisturize! The key is to moisturize naturally, with coconut oil, shea butter, and cocoa butter – all key ingredients to keeping the sunny glow long after those summer days have turned to chilly nights.”