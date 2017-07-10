Did Travis Scott Ask To Be ‘Kept Away’ From Tyga At Wireless Festival To Avoid Kylie Drama?

Travis Scott and Tyga were originally supposed to perform on the same day at the Wireless Festival, but Kylie Jenner’s new beau reportedly asked to be ‘kept away’ from her ex. Was he trying to prevent any drama?!

Three’s a crowd! Travis Scott, 25, performed in front of his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 19, at the Wireless Festival in London on July 8, and he supposedly took extra precautions to avoid an awkward encounter with her ex Tyga, 27. The “Antidote” rapper reportedly requested a different time slot and asked to be “kept away” from T-Raww, so the reality star wouldn’t have to deal with running into her former flame, according to Mirror Online. Kylie was also joined by Kendall Jenner, 21, and Bella Hadid, 20, so Travis reportedly asked to “be separated” from Bella’s ex boyfriend The Weeknd, 27, too! Click here to see throwback pics of Kylie and her ex-boyfriend Tyga.

“Travis purposely asked to be separated from Tyga and The Weeknd so Kylie and Bella didn’t run into them,” insiders told The Mirror. T-Raww seemed to be focused on his stunning blonde companion, as they were seen cozying up at the star-studded music festival. “Tyga and his girl were all over each other backstage, with her caressing his arm,” an eyewitnesses claimed. “They were seen cuddling up on the side of the stage too, listening to Ty Dolla Sign.”

Kylie dressed to impress for the special occasion, opting for lace-up pants and a shoulder-length bob to switch up her look. The reality star appeared to have a blast with her sister and Bella, taking photos before catching dinner with her beau Travis. Things have been heating up between Kylie and the “Goosebumps” hit maker. The lovebirds were last seen heading to Nobu in London’s Berkeley Square on July 3, rocking similar get-ups. Sparks are still flying! Tyga and Kylie split in March and it looks like they’re both moving on.

HollywoodLifers, what would happen if Travis saw Tyga? Tell us, below!