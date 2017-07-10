‘Counting On’ Recap: Austin Forsyth Proposes To Joy Duggar, Admits He’s ‘Super Nervous’

Joy Duggar & Austin Forsyth took their relationship to the next level on the July 10 episode of ‘Counting On.’ After courting for 3 months, Austin popped the question in an emotional proposal, but beforehand he was all nerves!

Austin Forsyth made Joy-Anna Duggar, 19, one of the happiest girls on the planet when he finally proposed to her during the July 10 episode of Counting On. The lovebirds had been courting for “a little over three months” when Austin decided it was time to pop the question. He had finally sold his fifth flipped house, which meant, in his father’s eyes, he was ready to be a husband at last. “The feeling is pretty amazing but it’s surreal,” Austin told cameras during the episode. “It’s a huge step in our relationship but I’m ready. I can’t believe that in just a few days I’ll be engaged!”

When the day came, Austin enlisted help from his dad and his good friend Aaron to help set everything up. Staying true to his and Joy’s outdoorsy nature, Austin chose to propose outside on a mountain. He explained it was a “special” hiking spot of his and that he grew up going there with his family. “I haven’t been able to sleep knowing today’s the day,” he gushed. As it turns out, Austin was MORE than just a little nervous — even his dad commented on how he needed to be distracted leading up to the big moment.

“I’m kind of concerned she’s going to find out and it may not get pulled off quite right,” Austin confessed. “We don’t have a plan B.” The one requirement Joy had for her special moment was for it to be a total surprise. So it’s understandable that Austin was worried it may not be. Austin and his crew set up lights outside on the mountain, a table for two, and even had dinner cooking outside on a grill for later that evening after he popped the question.

Joy arrived at the mountain with two younger sisters thinking she was taking them horseback riding. Austin met the three girls there and they actually did ride horses for a bit. Austin, however, kept veering off the path and showing Joy certain spots along the way that meant something to him. He explained this was to “throw Joy off” in case she suspected a proposal was about to happen. “I was pretty pretty nervous,” he admitted.

Finally, Austin told the siblings to go ahead on the trail and he was left with Joy. He asked his future bride, “Do you trust me?” And she replied, “Yeah.” It was then he pulled out a blindfold and asked to blindfold her. Joy let him, but of course asked, “What are you going to do?” “I can’t tell you that right now,” he said. He led her up the hill and Austin’s dad passed him the box with the ring in it. When Joy took her blindfold off, Austin was down on one knee.

When Austin asked if she’d marry him, Joy said yes — of course! There was lots of hugging and even Austin’s dad was tearing up. “You’re so amazing,” Joy told Austin. “That was epic.” Aw! “When I’m around Joy, I feel complete,” Austin said in front of the cameras. “It’s like being with your best friend.” Austin and Joy ended up tying the knot in May.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised by how quick Austin and Joy’s courtship was? Did you think they’d get married so quickly after their engagement?