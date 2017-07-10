‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Christina El Moussa Packs On PDA With New BF On Her 34th B-Day

‘Flip or Flop’ star Christina El Moussa celebrated her 34th birthday by getting a ton of loving affection from her much older new boyfriend. See the PDA filled pic here!

It looks like Christina El Moussa had a very special 34th birthday on July 9 when she stepped outside and confidently kissed her new beau Doug Spedding, 55. The Flip or Flop star looked very much in love as she sweetly held hands with Doug while they walked and waited for valet service outside Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA. The blonde beauty looked stunning in a long black lacy dress and her older boyfriend looked sophisticated in a classic suit and tie. With many great restaurants closeby, they were most likely on their way to dinner to celebrate Christina’s special day.

The hot couple has been causing waves since being seen together in public as Christina continues to go through a divorce with her estranged husband Tarek El Moussa, 35. The new loves spent their 4th of July holiday together on a fun boat trip and have packed on major PDA during a date night back in June so the duo is definitely not keeping their budding romance a secret. Despite their age difference, Christina and Doug seem to have a lot in common and are both doting parents to their children. Christina has a daughter, Taylor, 6, and a son, Brayden, 1, with Tarek while Doug has six children of his own. See some of Christina’s best photos here!

The tumultuous break up between Christina and Tarek has been surrounded by speculation and questions about whether the former couple is really over or not but we can’t help but notice how happy Christina looks with Doug. With their many appearances together, they’ve proved that they’re making a serious effort to be around each other as much as possible. The HGTV star seems ready to move forward in her personal life and we couldn’t be happier for her!

