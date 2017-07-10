17 Summer Hotties Posing On Pool Floats In Bikinis: Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner & More

As the summer heat keeps getting more intense the hottest stars (pun intended) are cooling down in the best way possible — on pool floats! Check out the most epic ones here.

Summer is the absolute best season for so many reasons. Ice cream trucks. Stellar shades. Sunhats. Poolside drinks. And, oh yeah, floats! Pool floats are something that everyone, from kids to A-list celebrities, can enjoy and those that do are NOT afraid to show it. Hotties like Taylor Swift, 27, Kendall Jenner, 21, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, are no strangers to tricked out rafts and often post pictures of themselves rocking their best bikinis while enjoying a dip in the pool with their flotation device! Just look at the 17 hot celebs and their pool floats featured in the gallery above to see what we’re talking about!

Most of the stars in the gallery have top of the line pool floats created by companies like Funboy. The brand’s swan and Pegasus shaped floats are known for being featured in the pools of Tay and the Kardashians, as well as celebs like Rihanna, Emily Ratajkowski and Vanessa Hudgens. Of course even though the girls are the ones who are normally seen posing on the beautiful rafts, that doesn’t mean they are the only ones interested in soaking up some rays! In the gallery you can see Justin Bieber lounging on a pink frosted donut float that looks good enough to eat! Very nice selection there, Biebs. Click here to see pics of stars in string bikinis.

Now that the Fourth of July has past we’re really getting into the hottest part of the summer and we’re sure to see even more celebs busting out their rafts over the next couple of months. And if Tay, the Biebs or any of the Kardashians want to lend us one of those snazzy floats for a pool party we definitely wouldn’t say no!

