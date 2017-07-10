Get it, girls! Kylie Jenner, Tina Fey and several other stars proudly admit to wearing Spanx, since the slimming undergarment helps achieve the perfect hourglass shape. Many swear by the body-shaping wonders and we’ve got the sexy pics to prove it!

No shame in their game! Some of the biggest stars in the world think Spanx are life and they’ll wear the undergarment any chance they get. The body-slimming fabric is pretty awesome, considering it sucks you right in, creates curves and smooths out underwear lines in those skin-tight (Friday night) dresses. Blac Chyna, 29, was spotted hitting the town with her baby girl Dream on July 9, opting for a pair of Spanx while getting her nails done. And she’s not the only one! Check out our gallery of celebs wearing Spanx, here.

Gweneth Paltrow, 44, often rocks Spanx while hitting the red carpets in her slinky high-fashion gowns. The actress proudly admits to wearing the body-flattering wonders. “They just squeeze you in,” she said. “It’s terrific! That’s how all the Hollywood girls do it!” Legendary model Tyra Banks, 43, also swears by the undergarment, since it helps create the perfect silhouette. The ANTM judge revealed that she wears them to award shows every single time, joking, “I look like a granny before I put the dress on, but I put on the dress, and it’s like, ‘palow!'” Jessica Alba, 36, Miley Cryus, 24, Miranda Lambert, 33, Kris Jenner, 61, and many other stars also LOVE Spanx.

Even Kim Kardashian, 35, proudly wears the Spanx slips and has even called them her “best friend.” The reality star is known for putting her curves on full display and she helps create a flawless look by opting for shapewear. Her little sister Kylie Jenner, 19, has also admitted to wearing them in order to create a well-rounded booty. When a fan asked what her secret was, the makeup maven responded “they are Spanx” via Twitter and Snapchat.

