Blac Chyna Wins Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian: Watch

Blac Chyna had her day in court and walked out with a victory! She was granted a temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian, after he exposed her nude photos online. Watch the live press conference!

Blac Chyna, 29, and her high-powered attorney, Lisa Bloom, 55, had a major victory in a Los Angeles court on July 10. A judge granted Chyna with a temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian, 30, after an 8:30 AM PT hearing. Chyna took their July 5, social media battle to court after Rob posted her nude photos [that have since been deleted] on Instagram and Twitter. Chyna has also claimed that she is afraid of Rob after he allegedly beat her in April 2017. Watch the LIVE press conference, below. [Courtesy of TMZ].

“We had a complete and total victory,” Bloom said during a post-hearing press conference. She admitted that the judge granted Chyna and her legal council with “everything we asked for.” Bloom informed reporters that Chyna was granted with a “set of strong and forcible restraining orders against Rob Kardashian, which restrain him from, coming near, restraining him from cyberbullying, restraining him from posting anything about her online of a personal nature including photos and videos.”

“Revenge porn is a form of domestic abuse, it is also a crime in California and 38 other states and it’s a civil wrong,”Bloom reiterated outside the LA courthouse. She also beam with pride to represent Chyna on this “women’s rights issue.”

Chyna thanked the judge for granting her a restraining order to “protect” her, and she said she plans to “get back to co-parenting Dream.” Chyna’s statement alluded that there may not be a custody battle over baby Dream, although she and Rob are at odds. However, nothing has been confirmed or denied at this time.

Rob, who has hired Hollywood heavyweight attorney, Robert Shapiro, 74, has not commented on Chyna’s restraining order. Shapiro, who also formerly represented O.J. Simpson, 70, was reportedly in court today.

In case you weren’t caught up, Rob went on a social media tirade on July 5. He posted nude photos of Chyna, accused her of undergoing plastic surgery and cheating on him with multiple people, some of which included, T.I., 36, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41. Rob’s Instagram has been shut down and Twitter has deleted the explicit photos.

Rob’s outlandish actions were prompted by a video Chyna had sent him of her in bed with another man; a video, which she now admitted that she sent to him in hopes of leaving her alone.

Chyna admitted that, and more during a candid interview with Nightline, via Good Morning America, on July 10. Both she and Bloom sat down to discuss the terrible situation, where Chyna admitted to feeling “betrayed” by Rob’s actions. The full interview is set to air tonight, July 10, on Nightline at 12:35 AM on ABC.

