Blac Chyna Reveals She Plans To Keep Joint Custody With Rob Kardashian After Instagram Scandal

Blac Chyna, 28, revealed on Good Morning America that she’s “devastated” by what happened between her and Rob Kardashian, 30, over Instagram on July 5, but it’s not going to change their family dynamic. Chyna is planning to continue their joint custody arrangement for their 8-month-old daughter, Dream Kardashian. That decision comes as a shock, especially since she said that Rob isn’t backing down on any of the awful things he said. “I talked to Rob about everything, I talked to him,” Chyna told GMA. “The moral of the story is, he doesn’t respect me. So if you cant respect me, you have to respect the law.”

By disrespect, she means Rob’s Instagram (and then Twitter) rant that viciously attacked her for allegedly cheating on him. Rob posted multiple nude photos of Chyna without her consent, called out two men (Rarri True and Mechie) who she allegedly cheated with, and wrote post upon post about how she’s apparently a terrible person — and mother. Rob claimed that she allegedly did drugs around baby Dream, and that she allegedly got pregnant with her “out of spite.” Spite meaning to allegedly get back at ex-boyfriend (and father of her son, King Cairo) Tyga, 27, for dating Rob’s little sister, Kylie Jenner, 19.

Chyna also clapped back against Rob’s accusation that she was allegedly using him and the Kardashians for fame. “That’s not even my character,” Chyna said. I see all these things on the internet and I never address it because I’m a bigger person. Robert came at me. I was already Blac Chyna before the Kardashians.”

