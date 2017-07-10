Blac Chyna Breaks Silence On Rob Kardashian Posting Her Naked Pics: ‘I Felt Betrayed’

For the first time since Rob Kardashian posted naked photos of her on Instagram as ‘revenge’ for alleged cheating, Blac Chyna is speaking out about how distraught her ex’s social media rampage has left her.

Blac Chyna, 29, has kept quiet in the aftermath of Rob Kardashian’s rage-filled social media rant about her on July 5…until now. The reality star and her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, sat down with Good Morning America in an interview that aired July 10 to discuss Rob’s decision to ‘slut-shame’ Blac by posting ‘revenge porn’ (naked photos of her) on Instagram. “I was devastated, of course. I’m like…how could somebody, like, post these pictures of me?” Blac revealed. “And I’m like, ‘Wow, okay.’ This is a person that I trusted. I just felt….betrayed.”

Of course, Blac is known for showing off her body on social media, but Lisa made it clear in the Q&A that this does NOT give Rob the right to share photos like this without her consent. “Any explicit photos she chose to post in the past, that’s her choice,” the lawyer explained. “This is like saying a woman can’t be raped if she previously chose to have sex with someone. It’s her body, it’s her choice, each and every time.” Chyna also revealed why she decided to send Rob a shocking video of herself making out with Rarri True — she simply wanted to get the point across to her ex that the relationship was OVER. “I was like, maybe if I send this video to him, he’ll just leave me alone,” she revealed.

Lisa is expected to appear in court on Blac’s behalf on July 10 to file a temporary restraining order against Rob, claiming he was violent with her in April right in front of her four-year-old son, King Cairo. It’s been reported that Rob’s lawyer, Robert Shapiro, will also show up in front of the judge with vows from Rob not to cyber bully or slut-shame his ex anymore.

