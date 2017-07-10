Bella Thorne Holds Hands With New Man In NYC After Scott Disick Sends Her Flowers

Bella Thorne has no shortage of men fawning over her! Just after Scott Disick sent her flowers and a romantic love note, Bella was spotted holding hands with a mystery man disguised as DJ Marshmello!

First Scott Disick, 34, then Gregg Sulkin, 25, then Scott Disick again and now… a DJ Marshmello look-alike? Bella Thorne’s, 19, summer of love is clearly thriving! On Saturday, July 8, Bella was spotted holding hands with a mystery man at The Filmore in NYC! While the tatted-up man was first ID’d as DJ Marshmello because he was wearing the DJ’s signature square mask, Bella’s potential beau turned out to be hip-hop artist Blackbear! The rapper, who posted an Instagram of himself wearing ‘mello’s square-shaped helmet on the 9th, did a recent collab with DJ Marshmello, which possibly explains the disguise. The 26-year-old walked hand-in-hand with Bella, at one point clearing paparazzi out of the way so they could walk through. In another shot, Blackbear had his arm slung around the red-headed actress — they definitely looked very into each other!

Just two days before Blackbear and Bella were spotted getting cozy, the 19-year-old shared a sweet love note and flowers from Scott Disick on her Snapchat! The Lord congratulated Bella on her new song “Just Call” and sweetly signed the card “Love, Scott.” While both have denied a budding romance, they’ve been spotted getting cuddly on numerous occasions, starting in Cannes at the end of May. Bella has gone back and fourth between her ex, Gregg Sulkin, who she was canoodling with on July 4th, to Scott and now Blackbear! She is living her best life!

Rocking a pink bustier, crushed velvet pink shorts, a pink jacket, pink sneaks and tights, Bella was full-on blushing with Blackbear! HollywoodLifers, what do you think of this new potential couple? Are you into it? Let us know!