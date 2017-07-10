Angelina Jolie’s Kids Are Her ‘Proudest’ Achievement — She Has Big Plans For Their Futures

And the award for best mom goes to… Angelina Jolie! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that she thinks her kids are her ‘proudest’ achievement in life and has big plans in store for their futures!

Even before Brad Pitt, 53, came along, Angelina Jolie, 42, was a total powerhouse all on her own! Now that her children are growing up, she’s passing on valuable life lessons and the creative juices are flowing. Just think of all the things Pax, Maddox, Shiloh, Knox, Zahara, and Vivienne could accomplish with someone like Angie as their cheerleader! The Tomb Raider alum’s “favorite part of the day is when she and the kids are all home together, sitting around the table at night eating a meal,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Family is everything to Angie and the children are her greatest achievement.”

Soooo what big plans does the actress have in store? Honestly, anything goes in this family! “Whatever the kids choose to do in life, be it acting, or writing, or waitressing, Angie will be fully behind them and support them 100 percent,” the source continues. “She’s also telling them how smart and unique they are, and that they can achieve whatever they put their minds to. Her main goal is to teach them how to be compassionate, fearless, respectful, humble, and curious all at the same time.” Even though she’s one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, the mother-of-six will always preach a down-to-earth attitude.

Part of that comes with giving her children a relatively normal childhood. Even with all the money in the world, the brunette beauty knows that it’s the little things that matter — like a delicious Dodger Dog for example. Angie treated her kiddos to a Los Angeles Dodgers game as part of their 4th Of July celebration. They tried to go unnoticed but winded up on the jumbotron big screen!

