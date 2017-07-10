Amber Rose Raves Over BF 21 Savage: It’s ‘Amazing’ To Feel Love Like This

Relationships have not been easy for Amber Rose, but she’s finally found the man of her dreams in 21 Savage — and she’s letting everyone know it in this sweet new Instagram post!

Amber Rose, 33, is SO in love with her new man, 21 Savage, 24. The pair haven’t been shy about flaunting their relationship in recent weeks, but for the first time, the model is publicly gushing over the romance on Instagram. “It’s pretty amazing waking up every morning feeling love like this,” she wrote, alongside a photo of the two cozied up in bed. “I’ve cried endlessly and been hurt a lot in my life, I’ve been abused, talked to like I wasn’t s***, been gaslighted and Slut shamed by men that I once loved and cared about. So I’m thankful that God brought this amazing person in my life who genuinely has my back and is ready to “pull up” to defend my honor by any means. Maybe he’s just as broken as me and that’s why we’re perfect for each other but either way he’s not going anywhere and neither am I.”

It’s unclear exactly when these two got together, but their relationship was first speculated when they were spotted leaving his concert together on June 22. However, by the next week, it was already reported that things were very serious, and that they had met each other’s families. So, this either heated up REAL fast, or they were keeping things on the DL for quite some time! Now, they couldn’t be more open about things, though — he even rapped about how “special” their relationship is on his new album Issa, and she was by his side for the album release party over the weekend.

Amber previously dated Kanye West, 40, and Wiz Khalifa, 29, and very publicly went through major drama with both of them after the breakups. Since their divorce, Wiz and Amber have remained very close as co-parents, and there’s even been speculation that they were getting back together multiple times — but it looks like that ship has definitely sailed!

