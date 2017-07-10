Amazon Prime Day: These Are The Best Deals That Are Bound To Blow Your Mind

Prime Day is almost here — but with SO many sales, how can you score the best savings? We’ve rounded up the can’t-miss deals to help you strategize your shopping and save you time.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Amazon Prime Day is almost here! The annual event will take place on July 11, but it actually kicks off tonight, July 10 at 9PM, which means there are 30 hours of savings — but with a ton of deep discounts, how do you know which are worth shopping and which ones aren’t worth your time? We’re here to help you decode the best offers, so read on for the deals that you don’t want to miss — and, if you aren’t already an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign up for early access and other exclusive offers. You can start a free, 30-day trial to take advantage of this major shopping event — that’s the first step in ensuring you score the best deals!

Early Deals On Amazon’s Own Products — Including The Lowest Prices We’ve Ever Seen:

Starting tonight, July 10 at 9PM EST, Amazon will have deep discounts on their own products, including the Echo, Fire, and Kindle. For example, the Echo speaker will go from $179 down to $89. The Echo Dot is slated to sell for $34.99, making it the lowest price ever for the product.

TVs & Video Games Galore:

Don’t want to wait until Super Bowl for a serious sale on TVs? Well, you’re in luck — Prime Day = primetime shopping for electronics. In fact, aside from the retail giant’s branded products, this is the next category definitely worth checking out. Amazon is offering 25% off select TCL smart TVs and up to 50% off on select video games, consoles, and accessories. You can also save up to 40% off on PC gaming laptops, desktops, and accessories.

Pro Tip — Download The Amazon App:

Ahead of Prime Day be sure to download the app and star the deals you’re interested in — then, the app will alert you throughout the day once the sales start, saving you time and money. Let’s get real: no one has time to constantly refresh the Amazon homepage at their desk — let the App track the deals for you.

Don’t forget to watch the clock and shop because with prices so good, the items are bound to go — and Prime Day is the perfect time to stock up on gifts for your loved ones throughout the year. You can get all your holiday shopping done before the fall rolls around.