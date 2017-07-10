Alberto Del Patron, Fiancé Of WWE’s Paige, Under Investigation For Alleged Domestic Violence

Uh-oh. Alberto Del Patron, the former WWE superstar currently engaged to Paige, is under investigation for allegedly roughing up a woman inside a Florida airport!

This may be another case of wrestling action not being left in the ring. Alberto El Patron (born José Alberto Rodríguez, 40, aka Alberto Del Rio) is being investigated for an alleged domestic violence incident at the Orlando airport on July 9, reports TMZ. “The was an altercation,” one witnesses said and others claim Alberto allegedly “roughed up” a female companion. The name of the woman remains undisclosed, but witnesses say Paige, 24, was with Alberto that day. Witnesses claim Alberto allegedly got into an argument with this unnamed woman when things got out of hand. Then, the cops were called.

The former WWE Superstar (and current Global Force Wrestling/Impact Wrestling champion) wasn’t arrested and no charges were filed against him. However, the investigation is still ongoing. “There was an incident at Orlando International Airport at about 3 p.m. Sunday involving Jose Rodriguez,” the Orlando Police Department said in an issued statement, according to WrestleZone. “The reported incident was a domestic violence battery, and it is still under investigation. No arrests have been made as of this time, but the case remains open. That is all the information we have for release at this time.”

So, if that’s all the cops are saying, what exactly happened? Paige seemed to shed some light on the incident. “We got the cops involved,” she tweeted on July 10. “I’m crying cuz I found out bad fam news and a lady tries to take a pic. She gets angry [ands] throws a drink on [Alberto.]” As for any more information, Paige is not talking. “Please leave us alone,” she tweeted.

WE got the cops involved. I'm crying cuz I found out bad fam news & a lady tries take a pic. She gets angry throws a drink on @PrideOfMexico — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 10, 2017

Please leave us alone. That's it. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 10, 2017

Paige wasn’t the only one speaking on the incident. Alberto’s employer quickly issued a statement when the news broke. “Global Force Wrestling takes all legal situations very seriously and is looking into this matter,” the company said. “GFW is a privately-held company and will thoroughly investigate this incident and fully cooperate with law enforcement.” What this means for Alberto’s time in the Impact zone (or whether or not he’ll be stripped of his championship title), fans will just have to wait and see.

