T.I. & Tiny’s Relationship: They Can’t Live With Or Without Each Other — Here’s Why

T.I. and Tiny’s marriage appears to be pretty complicated right now — to say the least. An insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY exactly why they have such a hard time quitting each other.

“When it comes to T.I. and Tiny, it’s a case of can’t live with each other, can’t live without each other,” a source close to Tiny, 41, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of her relationship with her 36-year-old estranged hubby. “They do truly love each other, but there is something really toxic about their relationship. They have this really bad dynamic, which results in them constantly trying to score points off each other, butting heads over the tiniest thing, and always trying to get one over on the other.”

“At this point I think it’s highly unlikely they’ll ever be able to change the dynamic, and so they remain in this crazy relationship purgatory,” the insider continued. “Making up, breaking up, over and over. Neither of them is able to move on and start a life with someone else — they remain locked together for better or for worse. Right now the divorce is still on. Both of them know they can’t carry on like this, that their relationship is unhealthy, but at the same time they can’t imagine life without each other.”

Tiny filed for divorce from T.I. in December 2016 and refiled in April, but they haven’t announced taking any further steps toward ending their marriage since. There have also been very mixed messages about what they really want. The pair will share adorable videos of them snuggling up in bed with their three children — Clifford “King” Joseph, 12; Major Philant, 9; Heiress Diana, 1 — and reportedly be moving back in together one minute, and the next T.I. will allegedly be hooking up with side chick Bernice Burgos, 37. Click here to see pics of T.I. and Tiny’s children.

