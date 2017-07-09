Mexico Vs. El Salvador Live Stream: Watch The Gold Cup Match Online

After a disappointing exit at the Confederations Cup, Mexico looks to rebound by winning the 2017 Gold Cup. El Tri takes on El Salvador on July 9 at 9:00 PM ET. Don’t miss a second of this match!

Mexico has won the Gold Cup more than any other team inside the Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Associated Football. El Tri will look to add to their pile of gold by taking home their seventh trophy. The first step in that championship journey involves El Salvador. Mexico will meet Los Cuscatlecos in the middle of Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. It should be a good match, so soccer fans better plan to watch every sizzling second of this San Diego showdown.

The last time these two met, in a Nov. 2016 World Cup qualifier, Mexico walked away with a 3-0 victory. So, El Tri should have no problem putting away the Honduran side. That might be a good thing for coach Juan Carlos Osorio, 56. Following a disappointing fourth place finish at the 2017 Confederations Cup (which is seen as a test-run of the World Cup) Hugo Sanchez, 58, an icon of Mexican soccer, has called for Juan to be fired. “We are only one year away from the start of the World Cup in Russia … [The Confederations Cup] was an example of what we can expect [from Mexico],” he told ESPN.

“Hopefully situations can be corrected. The most important is that the head coach should be rotated and it’s a movement that has to be immediate,” he added. If El Tri can raise the Gold Cup at the end of the tournament, it might quell those who think he deserves the axe. However, for players and fans like Hugo, Juan’s firing can’t come soon enough. “We’ll see if this year the directors take immediate and drastic decisions.”

El Tri got some good news ahead of the tournament, when Erick “Cubo” Torres, 24, was added to the team’s roster. He’s replacing the injured Alan Pulido, 26, as many of Mexico’s top players are sitting out this tournament (after playing in the Confederations cup.) “I think it will be a hard game, a game in which Mexico has to start on the right foot,” he told reporters, according to Goal.com. “If I get to be there, I will enjoy it, I will do the things the best way possible. If I don’t get to be in the game, I will support the national team and give my support. Let’s hope it’s a good tournament for Mexico.”

Who do you want to win, HollywoodLifers?