Travis Scott’s ‘Super Special’ Birthday Plans For Kylie Jenner Revealed

Kylie Jenner is turning the big 2-0 next month! Boyfriend Travis Scott has ‘super special’ birthday plans in store, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned, including a romantic getaway!

Girls don’t have birthdays, they have birth WEEKS. Kylie Jenner turns 20 on August 10 but don’t expect her celebration to last a mere 24 hours. Oh no, boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, has something much bigger in mind! “He actually has a break in his tour from August 9 – 25, so he’s planning on taking Kylie away somewhere super romantic,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Travis is going to be pretty tired from performing so it will be great for both of them to get away from civilization and just chill. It’s perfect timing because he has a show LA on the 9th and then Kylie’s birthday is the next day.”

Looking back on the reality star’s past birthdays, the “Goosebumps” rapper has big shoes to fill. For her 19th she celebrated with BFFs like Hailey Baldwin and Bella Hadid on a private beach and sailed across crystal clear seas on a yacht. For her 18th she traveled to Montreal for a DJ Whoo Kid event with SiriusXM. But if you think that’s fancy, just wait until you hear about all the presents she received! The makeup maven got a $190K Mercedes Mayback from Tyga and even treated herself to a Land Rover. So, what does Travis have in mind? It better be something more original than a car! Kylie actually wanted to buy him a HORSE for his big day back in April!

But all expensive gifts aside, the only thing she really wants is to spend as much time with her bae while he tours. “If it was up to her she would be on the road with him 24/7,” the source continues. “Unfortunately she’s super busy and has a ton of business commitments. It’s all about scheduling.” Don’t worry Kylie, you will NOT be disappointed by Travis’ birthday plans!

