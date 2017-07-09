T.I. Slams Rob Kardashian After Threesome Claim: ‘Never Tell A Woman’s Business’

After Rob Kardashian pulled T.I. into his Instagram war with Blac Chyna, he sent Rob some advice: ‘You’re never going to get p***y after’ revealing a woman’s secrets. Watch T.I.’s wild diss here!

If you mess with T.I., you’re gonna get a response. The 36-year-old rapper has fired back at Rob Kardashian, 30, following the latter’s serious Instagram tirade against his ex Blac Chyna, 29, on July 5 in which he ended up dissing T.I. hard. Tip had come into the comments section on one of Rob’s posts that publicly bashed his former fiancee (and mother of his only child, infant daughter Dream) and told him this behavior just wasn’t right. Rob didn’t take too kindly to that and accused T.I. of paying Chyna to have a threesome with himself and his estranged wife Tiny, 41.

T.I. was not having those claims and dissed Rob publicly to TMZ at LAX on July 8. “Don’t tell women’s business,” T.I. told TMZ. “That’s bad. That’s very, very bad. It’s poor character. It’s flawed. You know what I mean? If a woman entrusts you man, and confides in you man, with secrets and stuff, you don’t you don’t do that. Secrets are sacred. You know what I’m saying? We don’t do that. That’s a whole next level of f**kboy s**t. I don’t know how you’re gonna get p***y after that.” Click here to see pics of Rob’s Instagram war with Chyna.

Ouch! T.I.’s response is in keeping with the inside information HollywoodLife.com received EXCLUSIVELY from a source close to T.I.’s wife Tiny. The Xscape singer and her hubby may be going through a divorce right now, but they are both on the same page in this ugly matter. They agree that Rob is a “loser” and they don’t appreciate being dragged into his drama with Chyna.

