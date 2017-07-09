Ayesha & Stephen Curry Look Blissfully In Love At Friend’s Romantic Estate Wedding

Steph and Ayesha Curry have got to be the cutest couple ever! The dynamic duo looked absolutely adorable at their pals’ wedding in pics that will melt your heart!

Steph and Ayesha Curry have pretty turned into the definition of relationship goals! The Golden State Warriors star and his gorgeous wife looked totally glam for Sam Serpe and Kent Bazemore‘s wedding on Saturday, July 8. Ayesha shared the most precious photo of herself about to give her hubby a peck on the cheek at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina. “My date for the evening!” she captioned her Insta, which we totally loved!

Steph and Ayesha have had a whirlwind couple of weeks after the 29 year-old signed his $201 million dollar contract with the Warriors. The duo flew their family down to the tropics for a dreamy vacation together. Ayesha even got some amazing braids in her hair that reportedly cost $50k for the trip! Steph’s new deal was a record-breaker for only a few weeks before James Harden signed with the Houston Rockets for $228 million!

We seriously doubt Steph cared that James’ contract upped his. He’s has had more than enough to celebrate especially after he won the 2017 NBA Championship and his second BET Sportsman of the Year award. “He really is the happiest he has ever been. He is a champion, his family is healthy and happy,” a source close to Steph previously told HollywoodLife.com. Steph and Ayesha have been partying it up in LA too! The couple danced the night away at Los Angeles hotspot Delilah with Steph’s sister Sydel, Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert, 24, and Drake, 30, on June 15. Jamie Foxx could have even been in the mix after a gold Bugatti (or someone else’s fancy ride) was spotted in the parking lot.

