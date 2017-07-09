Safaree Samuels Slams ‘Coward’ Meek Mill After Sneak Attack – ‘F**k Him’

Safaree Samuels hasn’t forgotten about the reported beat down he got from Meek Mill! The ‘L&HH’ star trashed the rapper and vowed ‘it won’t happen again’ in a fiery new video!

Safaree Samuels has been absolutely fuming about the reportedly insane brawl he got into with Meek Mill‘s crew at DJ Khaled’s BET party on June 23. The Love & Hip Hop star slammed the 30 year-old rapper for allegedly jumping him in the middle of the street. “At the end of the day I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do,” Safaree said to TMZ‘s cameras at the TCL Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 8. “He’s a coward. I’m not. That’s why I’m out here doing what I do.”

A video emerged of the alleged fight that showed Meek’s car going up to the party in front of Sarafee as he bolted into the street to get away. Things quickly progressed from heated words to fists. Meek’s crew appeared to go after Sarafee before he sprinted down the street while one of his boys unfortunately got the brunt of the beating. The 35 year-old refused to get involved with Meek again, but said he won’t change his plans just because they’d be in the same place. “I’m not getting together with him,” Sarafee said. “He’s got nothing to do with me and my real life. He’s not on my level.”

When Sarafee was asked if he’s worried Meek would try to jump him again he just said, “He probably wouldn’t do sh*t again. He’d probably have a bunch of other people do it, but it is what it is. But it won’t happen again. I’ll tell you that much.” Safaree even challenged Meek to a fight after the wild exchange. “Meek you are the biggest p**sy on this planet,” Safaree said in a clip after the fight.

