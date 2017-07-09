Penelope Disick’s B-Day Party: See Jaden & Will Smith Perform At The Epic Bash

If we didn’t already know Penelope Disick is one lucky little girl we certainly do now! The 5-year-old enjoyed a birthday party fit for a princess on July 8, which included performances by father and son Will and Jaden Smith!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, clearly spared no expense when planning daughter Penelope Disick‘s 5th birthday party! The mama of three took to Snapchat on July 8 to show off the lavish bash, which appeared to take place in her backyard. The party was filled with fun for adults and children alike, with Penelope and her guests enjoying rap performances by both the legendary Will Smith, 48, and his equally famous son Jaden, 19. When Jaden took to the backyard stage to throw out some sick beats he picked up the birthday girl’s little bro, Reign, 2, to help him out. Whoa, we are sure even a 5-year-old would love that performance! Click here to see pics of Penelope and her 4-year-old cousin North West.

Though earlier in the day Penelope’s aunt Khloe Kardashian, 33, had filmed Jaden rehearsing his dad’s classic ’90s song, “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It,” Will came up during the party to give a performance of the hit that totally crushed his son’s. Khloe’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, could not have been more psyched to be in attendance, filming a video of Will spitting out bars for his own Snapchat. “Fresh Prince came out the castle #goat,” Tristan captioned the video. So freaking cute!

If the ’90s references totally went over Penelope’s head, we know she was still able to gain enjoyment out of one thing — cupcakes! “Happy 5th Birthday Penelope,” read a set of personalized treats for the little girl, a fun present for the star that was accompanied by so many more luxurious gifts. After the 5th birthday party to end all 5th birthday parties wrapped up, Kourt took to Instagram to share an adorable pic of her baby holding a bunch of balloons. “I can not believe my baby girl is 5 years old today,” she captioned the pic. “Happy Birthday my sweet angel. I feel so blessed to be her mommy every morning that I wake up next to her.”

Kourt wasn’t the only one to share her love for the little one that day, with Penelope’s aunt Kim Kardashian, 36, captioning an Instagram pic of the birthday girl and her daughter Nori, “Happy Birthday my sweet P! Thank you for being the best friend to my North! I love you!” Penelope’e grandma, Kris Jenner, 61, also had something to say to little Penelope! “Happy birthday to our sweet princess, our little mermaid Penelope!! We love you so much, precious angel!! ❤ #HappyBirthdayPenelope #Angel #sweetgirl#family,” she captioned an Instagram post of a collage of pics of Penelope.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Penelope’s crazy cool 5th birthday party? Would you have wanted the same party when you were little? Let us know below!