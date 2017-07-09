Maren Morris Engaged: Ryan Hurd Pops The Question — See Her Stunning Ring

Love isn’t dead after all! Maren Morris’ longtime love Ryan Hurd popped the question on July 9 and of course the country cutie said YES. This first picture of her engagement ring will have you swooning!

Planning a camping trip? Make sure to pack tons of beer, your finest camo pants, and an engagement ring! Maren Morris, 27, is officially off the market (sorry guys) as longterm boyfriend Ryan Hurd, 32, popped the question on July 9. In their first engagement photos, the couple appear to be sitting around a campfire with close friends, drinking Carona Light, and cuddling on a single chair. Rocking a white manicure, Maren flaunted her classic cut diamond stunner in a set of Instagram pictures (see below) that will make you believe in love again. She captioned the post with a simple “YES” in all capital letters. We honestly couldn’t be any happier for the adorable couple!

The “My Church” hitmaker actually met her future fiancé at a songwriting session in 2013 and they’ve been stealing hearts across the nation ever since. Here’s what we know about Ryan. For starters, he’s just as talented as his leading lady, having worked for country legends like Tim McGraw. That’s when he first met Maron in the recording studio and their collaboration turned into a beautiful song called “Last Turn Home.” It wasn’t until a few years later that they officially started dating. Ryan’s also worked with Rascal Flatts, Blake Shelton, and Dierks Bentley.

The hunk has written songs we’ve all heard of the radio, like “Rewind” and “Southern Style” — but did you know he’s following in Maron’s footsteps to become a country singer? Ryan has an EP available on iTunes and is focused on writing his own material. Of course Maren is helping every way she can! Her performances at the 2016 CMT Awards put her on the map and now we can’t get enough of her!

