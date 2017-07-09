‘GOT’ Star Maisie Williams Teases Her Character’s ‘Bittersweet’ Fate — Will She Live?

Maisie Williams scared Arya fans just a little bit when she dished about her ‘Game Of Thrones’ character! Will she make it through the end of the series?

Maisie Williams toyed with Game Of Thrones fans in her interview about Arya’s fate. “Things are looking up for Arya,” she told The Sunday Times. “She gets her own way a little bit, which is nice, because she’s had such a tough journey. But, they’re also bittersweet at the same time. Dot, dot, dot.” What does that mean, Maisie? Will Arya live through to the end of the series? Maisie, 20, obviously couldn’t say much because the Games Of Thrones scripts have always been guarded secrets. “I can’t say anything,” she joked.

Maisie dished about why she’s loved playing a tough girl like Arya. “I have been really lucky, in that I play characters who aren’t necessarily the eye candy. It’s hard for young actresses who still feel like scrappy teenagers but are sort of forced to play characters who are a lot more mature, because, you know, ‘young sexy woman’ really sells in Hollywood,” she said. Maisie has only got one season left to film and she might be one of the few to get through the show without getting naked. “I might manage it, you know,” she laughed.

Fans have been absolutely clamoring for the next chapter as Season 7 approaches. We got a few clues about what lies ahead for our favorite characters when HBO released the first three episode titles and some super vague descriptions. The first episode was revealed to be called “Dragonstone.” The details were beyond vague. “Jon (Kit Harington) organizes the defense of the North. Cersei (Lena Headey) tries to even the odds. Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) comes home,” the description said. Hmmm we’ll just have to wait until GoT returns on Sunday, July 16 at 9-10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

