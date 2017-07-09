‘L&HH:’ Scrappy Reveals He’s A ‘Hopeless Romantic’ After Bambi Blocks Him

‘L&HH’s Scrappy took to Instagram on July 8 to declare he’s a ‘hopeless romantic’ just days after his ex Bambi blocked him following several alleged messages he sent her begging her to take him back.

Bambi Benson, 31, wants nothing to do with her ex-fiancé Lil Scrappy, 33 — but it seems he still can’t get enough of her. The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta stars appear to be on totally different pages right now. Just days ago Bambi took to Instagram to share a series of texts messages and e-mails allegedly from her former lover showing he desperately wants her back — and then confessing she blocked him and is done with this stuff. However, on July 8, Scrappy put up his own Instagram post that appeared to be a less than subtle attempt to show his affection for Bambi yet again. “#CHITOWN #IM #HERE#FOR #IT 💰💰💰 #HopelessRomantic@frostoriginals #yadigg 💯,” Scrappy captioned a pic of himself holding a red plastic cup. Yes, you certainly seem to be a a hopeless romantic based on Bambi’s posts!

“I need u bad I Knw I b tryna keep my poker face but I dne got weak and I can’t even act no mo,” Scrappy allegedly wrote in an email Bambi shared a screen shot of on July 6. “I’ll do whatever drop whatever for us to b together and for me to get help in my life so I can help u with urs I wanna invest in u in whatever u need from a man I needed to go through something to see who u r and what u do, I love u with all my heart even tho I dnt show it a lot and yes I have hurt u over and over again because I’m scary af but I wanna b different and stay down for the long run, I wouldn’t want anyone else to be with forever, I dnt understand life with out u I can see a couple of days but not severed , pls let me prove myself and make it all the way up to u and I swear I’m not gone come with no dumb s**t.” Click here to see pics of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta season 6.

“Lord knows I’ve completely removed myself from all the drama that surrounds this guy and his situations,” Bambi captioned the gallery of texts and emails she allegedly received from Scrappy. “I got tired of waking up and going to sleep [to] these bullsh*t messages so I blocked him AGAIN. I don’t know why I’m being tried, all I’ve done is move on and mind my business. I even told him to keep the money he owes me but every time I look up he’s going out of his way to get my attention. I honestly, truly am Good. It’s ok to leave a situation on decent terms but this dude wants to play games like a hurt female instead of really trying to get better. Don’t play with me cuh…just a lil warning shot. If you gon say my name say it right.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Lil Scrappy’s attempts to get Bambi back? Do you think they are done for good? Let us know below!