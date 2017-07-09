Kris Jenner Won’t Underestimate Blac Chyna: She Could Make It Hard For Rob To See Dream

Tread lightly! Kris Jenner won’t underestimate Blac Chyna, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned, because she could make it very hard for Rob Kardashian to see Dream.

This ongoing feud between Rob Kardashian, 30, and Blac Chyna, 29, is like a game of poker. You never know who’s bluffing or who’s holding all the cards. Knowing this, Kris Jenner, 61, has advised everyone in her family to watch their backs for the sake of baby Dream. The momager “definitely does not underestimate Chyna,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “All the Kardashians/Jenners know she’s capable of anything. They will protect Rob and Dream, but they have to be careful. She could make it very hard for Rob to see his daughter. She also knows some of the family skeletons they don’t want to get out. They consider her dangerous.”

If a court grants the mother-of-two a restraining order, Rob would have to stay away from Dream for at least three weeks, according to California Divorce Attorney David Pisarra. Chyna could also ask for Supervised Visitation, which would require a professional or approved family member to watch over them. The former stripper is reportedly set to appear in court on July 10 to push for that restraining order following claims that the Arthur George sock designer “aggressively shoved” her and hit her on the thigh. Allegedly, Chyna could barely walk afterwards because the pain was too intense.

The bootylicious reality star has an additional case on her hands involving cyber-bulling and slut-shaming. By now we’ve all seen those pictures Rob posted of her bare butt and boobs, claiming he paid $100 grand for her post-baby surgeries. There’s a law in California that covers “Revenge Porn” but there’s a high chance Rob won’t be held accountable because his ex-fiancée “liked” the pictures. Therefore, it doesn’t seem like she’s suffering from emotional trauma.

