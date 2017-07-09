Kendall Jenner Goes Braless In Sheer Black Dress & Flashes Nipples — See Pics

The ‘Free The Nipple’ movement has gone international. While partying in Greece with a bottle of champagne, a braless Kendall Jenner flashed her pierced nipple(s) in a sheer black dress. Opa!

When in Greece! Kendall Jenner, 21, jetted over to Mykonos for the weekend with gal pal Bella Hadid, 20, — and the pictures are giving us serious FOMO. The models splashed in the water on July 9 for a poppin’ beach party, complete with champagne, a DJ, and a bunch of wild fans who got to meet the stars one-on-one. As per usual, Kendall chose to go braless under her sheer black dress with a gold zipper in the back. She accessorized her gothic look with gold aviators, hoop earrings, and of course a bottle of bubbles. We couldn’t help but notice that her nipples showed through her outfit after she got it wet (SEE PICS HERE). Bella wore a tiny bikini top underneath her white dress to prevent the same thing from happening.

The stunning jet-setters have been traveling non-stop for all kinds of fashion gigs, stopping in London, Los Angeles, Paris and now Greece. Neither of them seemed tired at all at this fabulous beach bash. The ladies were previously seen partying together at Travis Scott‘s concert with Kylie Jenner at the Wireless Festival in the US. Kendall, the most underdressed of the bunch, rocked laid back sweatpants and a loose T-shirt while her sister sizzled in lace-up leather pants and a skintight crop top. After all, her boyfriend was performing so she went for her hottest look!

No stranger to going braless, Kendall’s European adventure was packed with the Free The Nipple movement. She dazzled on the runway during the Paris Haute Couture fashion shows with Bella by her side in an embroidered dress with a floral design. And before that she walked in the Miu Miu in a high-waisted skirt and a shirt covered in metallic studs and rhinestones. On and off the runway, Kendall’s fashion choices continue to wow us!

HollywoodLifers, are you getting tired of seeing Kendall’s nipples everywhere?