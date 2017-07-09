Julianne Hough’s Wedding Dress 1st Photos: Marries Brooks Laich In Gorgeous Gown

Congratulations are in order for Julianne Hough, who tied the knot and married Brooks Laich in a gorgeous gown by Marchesa on July 8 — and you can see her wedding dress right here.

Here comes the bride! Julianne Hough, 28, looked nothing short of stunning for her outdoor wedding ceremony on July 8, as she wed hockey hunk Brooks Laich, 34, in front of 200 of the couple’s closest family and friends near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho — and she opted for a glam gown for the occasion. She made an ethereal entrance as she walked down the aisle in the gorgeous strapless dress as she was escorted by her father. Her look was beautiful and timeless, and we would expect nothing less from the star, who totally dazzled throughout Dancing with the Stars as she rocked countless gowns, switching up her style, all thanks to her versatile wardrobe.

For her wedding day, she opted for a traditional look that was simply stunning. Her Marchesa gown looked gorgeous on her frame, which she accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and a veil as she pulled her blonde hair back, keeping the focus on her glam bridal look. She also found a way to incorporate her two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels into the special day. After the ceremony, the guests were treated to a seriously fun affair — the music and dancing didn’t stop! Julianne’s brother, Derek Hough, and the bride’s BFF, Nina Dobrev, were also on hand to watch the couple say “I Do.” In fact, Nina was one of her bridesmaids! How sweet is that?

Brooks popped the question in August 2015, after a year-and-a-half courtship — and Julianne was so excited, taking to Instagram to share the news with a photo of the couple. It looks like the happy pair couldn’t wait to tie the knot. In fact, on July 5, mere days before walking down the aisle, Brooks took to Instagram to gush about Julianne (and their pups!) with a sweet post for Women Crush Wednesday.

We can’t get enough of Julianne’s glam gown! What did you think of her dress, HollywoodLifers? Did you love her wedding day look as much as we did? Check it out above and let us know.