Jeremy Meeks’ Wife Reveals Devastation Over Cheating Scandal: ‘It Destroyed My Entire World’

Last week Melissa Meeks learned her husband Jeremy was cheating on her with Topshop heiress Chloe Green. On July 8 she revealed just how heartbroken she is.

When Jeremy Meeks, 33, and Chloe Green, 26, were photographed making out on a yacht last weekend the pictures immediately went viral because of Jeremy’s “hot felon” look. While social media was eating up the pictures of the Topshop heiress and her mysterious lover, Jeremy’s 38-year-old wife Melissa‘s life was starting to crumble around her. In a July 8 interview, Melissa told the The Mail on Sunday that she had “no idea” about Jeremy and Chloe and seeing the pictures of them together “humiliated” her. Since Jeremy arrived home last week the couple have decided to divorce, but not before Melissa’s heart was completely shattered.

“I know it takes two to tango but she knew he was married,” Melissa told the Mail. “To me, that’s unforgivable. My whole world has been torn apart by this. What do I tell our children? My heart is broken.” Melissa said she raises three children with Jeremy — their biological child Jeremy Jr, 7, and her children from a previous relationship, Robert, 11, and Ellie, 16, both of whom, she says, think of Jeremy as a father. ‘”What sort of woman would do something like this to another woman? My marriage wasn’t perfect but I thought it could be saved, until this happened. … Of course I’m angry at her. What she did is unforgivable. And I’m angry at him too. What they did destroyed my entire world. … Did either of them think about the children and how this will affect them? They’re the innocent victims in this. And so am I.” Click here to see pics of Chloe.

Melissa told the Mail how she found out about the “brazen” photos, admitting she thought Jeremy was off promoting a holiday resort in Turkey when the pictures of the “blue-eyed bandit” and Chloe were taken. Melissa, who works as a nurse, revealed that the pictures were sent to her by an Instagram user she did not know, who wrote, “Look at this.” “The first I learned of it was when I woke up and checked my phone,” she said. “Some random person I don’t know sent a direct message with the photograph of my husband kissing that woman. … I went into shock. I felt nauseated. It was like a bomb had gone off and my whole world had been blown apart. … I’d never heard of Chloe Green. I thought Jeremy was working.”

Melissa said she reached out to her husband right away, but she got no response from him. “I was angry, hurt and very, very upset. I couldn’t get hold of him.” Melissa said Jeremy later claimed his phone did not work while he was in Europe, even though he was posting images to social media of his trip to Turkey with Chloe. “It’s all been so public,” Melissa said. “They weren’t even trying to be discreet. I’ve been publicly humiliated, which makes the pain so much worse.”

