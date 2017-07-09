Jeremy Meeks: Distraught Wife Melissa Reveals How She Caught Him Cheating

Busted! Jeremy Meeks was not only caught cheating by his wife, but by the entire world! In this interview estranged wife Melissa Meeks reveals how she first learned about the Chloe Green affair.

They say pictures are worth a thousand words… but that wasn’t the case for Melissa Meeks. When she saw her husband-of-eight years kissing another woman, she was absolutely speechless. Jeremy Meeks, 33, was caught red-handed kissing TopShop heiress Chloe Green in Turkey. Despite the fact that the photos went instantly viral, the hot felon’s wife did not discover them on her own. She wasn’t even looking for trouble when a complete stranger broke the news via Instagram, according to Melissa who spoke with the Daily Mail. She told the publication that an unknown user sent her the pictures and wrote, “Look at this.”

Poor Melissa was just waking up when she checked her phone and opened the unfortunate message. ‘The first I learned of it was when I woke up and checked my phone,” she tells the site. “Some random person I don’t know sent a direct message with the photograph of my husband kissing that woman. I went into shock. I felt nauseated. It was like a bomb had gone off and my whole world had been blown apart. I’d never heard of Chloe Green. I thought Jeremy was working.” Nope, he definitely wasn’t. Instead the traveled to Turkey with the fashion heiress, whom he reportedly met at the Cannes Film Festival, and treated her to lavish trips on private yachts.

When the blue-eyed bandit returned home to California, Melissa greeted him with a heartbreaking decision. Divorce. The couple were smoking cigarettes on the front porch when the blonde beauty dropped the bomb. “We had it out [right there],” she continues. “I told him I didn’t think the marriage could be saved. He agreed. The marriage is over.” Honestly, we think Melissa deserves much better so buh-bye, Jeremy!

