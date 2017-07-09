Blac Chyna To Do Interview On ‘GMA’ After Rob Revenge Porn — Pic With Lawyer

Gearing up for a big announcement? One day before Blac Chyna’s interview on ‘GMA,’ she had a meeting with lawyer Lisa Bloom inside her LA home. Could they be discussing the Rob Kardashian revenge porn?

Now it’s time for Blac Chyna, 29, to share her side of the story. Following a tortuous week of social media drama, cheating accusations, and revenge porn from an ex-boyfriend, the reality star’s interview on Good Morning America is set to air on July 10. The world will be listening as she plans to discuss the current situation with Rob Kardashian, 30. It appears the actual footage was filmed one day prior (July 9), as interviewer Linsey Davis shared a photo from their meeting at the studio. In preparation, the mother-of-two met with lawyer Lisa Bloom inside her LA home earlier that same day. The women were spotted hugging it out on Chyna’s front lawn and both appeared to be in high spirits.

Good Morning America has yet to release a sneak peek clip of the interview, but from Linsey’s Twitter post it’s obvious that the ladies discussed Rob’s latest Instagram meltdown — with Lisa by her client’s side of course. “Tomorrow on GMA we sit down exclusively with Blac Chyna and Lisa Bloom and talk revenge porn and Rob Kardashian,” the journalist wrote. Hopefully this interview lasts more than a couple of hours. How else are the women supposed to cover so much ground? The Arthur George sock designer unleashed hell on his ex-fiancée last week by posting endless rants and X-rated pictures of her, claiming he paid $100 grand for her post-baby body.

The explicit photos show her bare boots and butt, which were meant ONLY for his eyes! There’s a law in California that covers Revenge Porn cases but there’s a chance Rob won’t be charged with anything. Why not? Because the former stripper “liked” his posts, which therefor suggests she’s not suffering from emotional trauma. Hopefully GMA reveals even more details about the case. We’ll have to tune-in tomorrow and find out!

