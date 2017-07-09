Barack Obama Takes Selfie With Baby & The Look On Her Face Is Priceless

Does this baby have any idea what just happened?! 6-month old Giselle met former US President Barack Obama at the Anchorage airport on July 8 — and the look on her face is totally priceless!

Twitter is having an absolute field day over this picture of Barack Obama, 55, and 6-month old Giselle. There’s something about his smile that reminds us of Sunday morning. It’s easy, settling, and serves as an instant mood booster. Turns out this newborn knows exactly what we’re talking about — and she can’t even formulate sentences yet! With her mother Jolene Jackinsky, Giselle ran into the former US President at Anchorage International Airport in Alaska on July 8 and snagged a selfie with him. But this wasn’t no ordinary photo. Oh no, this magical moment is making rounds on every single social media platform.

Their hysterical encounter begins inside the airport’s waiting area. Obama spotted the little lady from across the room, walked up to her, and asked, “Who is this pretty girl?,” according to Jolene who spoke with CNN. He swooped her up and cradled her while Jolene snapped a million pictures to remember this day for a lifetime. As Giselle’s father approached, Obama joked, “Hey! I’m taking your baby!” Jolene described the moment as “unreal and very exciting” to the publication, adding, “After I met him I couldn’t believe I actually talked to him and he held my baby.” Ugh, she’s so lucky!

Just imagine if sweet Giselle met Donald Trump instead LOL! That poor girl would probably break down in tears on the spot — just like the millions of American voters who have sit and watch as he destroys healthcare services, denies climate change, and goes on racist, homophobic rants. Obama slammed the Senate’s new bill that would withdraw funding from Planned Parenthood and hopefully can find a way to stop it!

Obama holds baby; Twitter asks, who charmed who? – https://t.co/RYFgTNX6IC — Researchintelligence (@researchim) July 9, 2017

The baby's expression while being held by Obama clearly says Trump supporter. — Christopher Smith (@MatadorRickles) July 9, 2017

