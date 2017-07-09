Insta Sit Vs. Bambi Pose: Kylie Jenner & More Slay The Hottest Selfie Trends

Kylie Jenner and more A-list stars have been steaming up our Instagram feeds! Many of the hottest ‘It’ girls are trying out the sexiest selfie trends, seductively posing like Bambi the deer or opting for the Insta Sit which lengthens limbs! Which is hotter?!

The ladies of Instagram have us taking notes on how to get the sultriest photo! Stars like Amber Rose and Ariel Winter have proven they know how to take a super hot Instagram with their Insta Sit and Bambi poses. In case you didn’t know, the Insta Sit is when you pose with your legs half-crossed with one stretched out and the other tucked in. It really makes your legs look long and shows off your tan especially when you’re in a bikini. Meanwhile, you do the Bambi pose when you sit on your feet with your legs folded under like a baby deer. Click Here For Insta Sit & Bambi Photos!

Bella Hadid totally rocked it out when she did the Bambi pose with her gal pals Emily Ratajkowski, 26, and Hailey Baldwin, 20. The 20 year-old proved her supermodel status with just one photo as she seductively sat on a luxury yacht in Cannes. Kylie Jenner showed off her Bambi look with a steaming pic of her own. She looked stunning as she sat on her feet in the shallow end of a pool. Kylie, 19, had the Insta Sit pose on lock too! She chose to show off her fabulous black and white striped pants. It definitely made her legs look like they went on for days!

Kylie’s sister Kourtney Kardashian has got some hot Instas herself. She combined the Bambi pose with the thigh-brow trend. The 38 year-old looked hotter than ever she sat on a step in a pool. Kourt flaunted her tiny waist and toned legs as she did the Insta Sit. She kept her nipples covered with white stars on her black one piece.

