6 Photos Of Ariel Winter Channeling Kylie Jenner & Totally Owning It

There’s only one Kylie Jenner, but Ariel Winter has certainly proven that she can give the reality star a run for her money when it comes to taking sexy pics! Check out photos comparing the gorgeous gals here!

Just like Kylie Jenner, 19, Ariel Winter, 19, grew up very publicly, turning from a pre-teen to a super sexy young woman in what seemed like the blink of an eye. However, with older sisters who have always been into their looks, Kylie mastered the art of taking a selfie and showing off her sexy figure pretty early in her teen years. More recently, the Modern Family star is following suit. You may not have ever thought of these two gals as having similarities before, but click through the gallery above and see for yourself just how much they compare! Whether it’s sexy bikini shots, revealing dresses, close-up selfies or full-on booty pics, these girls have done it all.

Ariel is certainly not shy about showing off her fabulous, curvy figure in skimpy outfits, although, unfortunately, she’s gotten a lot of backlash on social media for her style. Luckily, the 19-year-old is wise beyond her years, and has made it clear that she doesn’t pay any mind to what the haters have to say. Unfortunately, she wasn’t always so confident — it wasn’t until she got a breast reduction in 2015 that she felt right in her skin. “I used to have full-scale meltdowns in bathing suit shops because there was nothing I could find to wear,” she admitted. “I always felt like crap about myself….But iI’ve learned to not care about that as much. I’m comfortable in a bathing suit, scars and all.”

Meanwhile, an insider recently told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Ariel is actually inspired by Kylie. “She thinks Kylie is an amazing role model,” our source revealed. “She looks up to her as an inspiration and a fashion maven.” She certainly seems to be imitating Kylie to some extent in the pics above!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Ariel is copying Kylie? Or do they just have similar styles?